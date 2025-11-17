Market Recap: Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX)’s Positive Momentum%, Closing at $1.55

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGTX) was $1.55 for the day, up 0.65% from the previous closing price of $1.54. In other words, the price has increased by $0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.9 million shares were traded. CGTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.402.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CGTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.44 and its Current Ratio is at 6.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on December 19, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $1.50 from $1 previously.

On November 03, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on November 03, 2021, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 ’25 when Ricciardi Lisa bought 38,851 shares for $0.77 per share. The transaction valued at 30,001 led to the insider holds 38,851 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGTX now has a Market Capitalization of 136825088 and an Enterprise Value of 97871096.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CGTX is 1.27, which has changed by 2.347732 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CGTX has reached a high of $3.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.62%.

Shares Statistics:

CGTX traded an average of 4.40M shares per day over the past three months and 1075520 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.12M. Insiders hold about 9.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.45% stake in the company. Shares short for CGTX as of 1761868800 were 7408085 with a Short Ratio of 1.69, compared to 1759190400 on 7136374. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7408085 and a Short% of Float of 9.04.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.46.