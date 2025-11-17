Market Recap: DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $10.52

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) was $10.52 for the day, down -3.93% from the previous closing price of $10.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.35 million shares were traded. XRAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.5.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XRAY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.99 and its Current Ratio is at 1.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 ’25 when LUCIER GREGORY T bought 15,142 shares for $16.51 per share. The transaction valued at 249,994 led to the insider holds 81,971 shares of the business.

Coleman Glenn bought 15,759 shares of XRAY for $311,240 on Jan 27 ’25. On Nov 18 ’24, another insider, LUCIER GREGORY T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $18.37 each. As a result, the insider paid 91,850 and bolstered with 71,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XRAY now has a Market Capitalization of 2185094144 and an Enterprise Value of 4230286592. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.167 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.924.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XRAY is 1.03, which has changed by -0.43011916 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XRAY has reached a high of $20.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.04%.

Shares Statistics:

XRAY traded an average of 3.30M shares per day over the past three months and 4779440 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 199.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.37M. Insiders hold about 0.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.61% stake in the company. Shares short for XRAY as of 1761868800 were 10444969 with a Short Ratio of 3.16, compared to 1759190400 on 9536789. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10444969 and a Short% of Float of 5.84.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.64, XRAY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.058447484. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.89.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) is currently attracting attention from 15.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.62. EPS for the following year is $1.58, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $1.79 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $964M to a low estimate of $892M. As of. The current estimate, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc’s year-ago sales were $905MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $898.84M. There is a high estimate of $926.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $887M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XRAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.79BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.77B and the low estimate is $3.55B.