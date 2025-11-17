Market Recap: ETHZilla Corp (ETHZ)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $14.86

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of ETHZilla Corp (NASDAQ: ETHZ) was $14.86 for the day, down -8.16% from the previous closing price of $16.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. ETHZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.745.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ETHZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.07 and its Current Ratio is at 10.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on September 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when Shoemaker Stephen H bought 1,000 shares for $14.90 per share.

Blair Jordan Strategy and Fina bought 339,646 shares of ETHZ for $804,961 on Oct 01 ’25. On Jul 27 ’25, another insider, ELRAY RESOURCES, INC., who serves as the Former 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,680,000 shares for $3.00 each. As a result, the insider received 5,040,000 and left with 2,638,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETHZ now has a Market Capitalization of 258629920 and an Enterprise Value of 677983488. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 59.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 164.959 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.991.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ETHZ is 1.07, which has changed by -0.35670996 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ETHZ has reached a high of $174.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.55%.

Shares Statistics:

ETHZ traded an average of 1.42M shares per day over the past three months and 812420 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.31M. Insiders hold about 31.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.05% stake in the company. Shares short for ETHZ as of 1761868800 were 2389040 with a Short Ratio of 1.69, compared to 1759190400 on 928211. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2389040 and a Short% of Float of 14.97.