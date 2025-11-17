Market Recap: Liveperson Inc (LPSN)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $5.09

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN) was $5.09 for the day, down -10.86% from the previous closing price of $5.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. LPSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.606 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LPSN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.18 and its Current Ratio is at 1.18.

On February 29, 2024, ROTH MKM Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $2.

ROTH MKM Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when Collins John DeNeen bought 20,000 shares for $5.19 per share.

Sabino Anthony John bought 30,000 shares of LPSN for $157,886 on Nov 14 ’25. On Oct 22 ’25, another insider, Ford Jeffrey, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,408 shares for $6.18 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPSN now has a Market Capitalization of 57326152 and an Enterprise Value of 332887456. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.292 whereas that against EBITDA is -50.768.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LPSN is 1.42, which has changed by -0.57046413 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LPSN has reached a high of $31.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -36.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -59.49%.

Shares Statistics:

LPSN traded an average of 448.90K shares per day over the past three months and 1267730 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.35M. Insiders hold about 6.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LPSN as of 1761868800 were 668980 with a Short Ratio of 1.49, compared to 1759190400 on 400610. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 668980 and a Short% of Float of 6.74.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 2.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Liveperson Inc (LPSN).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.79, with high estimates of -$1.61 and low estimates of -$1.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.6 and -$6.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.48. EPS for the following year is -$6.61, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$6.59 and -$6.64.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.02M to a low estimate of $51.89M. As of. The current estimate, Liveperson Inc’s year-ago sales were $73.21MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.96M. There is a high estimate of $52.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $237.47M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $236.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $236.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $312.47MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $211.75M and the low estimate is $177.1M.