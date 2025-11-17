Market Recap: SNDL Inc (SNDL)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $1.68

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of SNDL Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) was $1.68 for the day, down -1.18% from the previous closing price of $1.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.81 million shares were traded. SNDL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNDL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.54 and its Current Ratio is at 5.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on September 03, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNDL now has a Market Capitalization of 436451040 and an Enterprise Value of 346414016. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.364 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.774.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNDL is 0.61, which has changed by -0.13402063 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNDL has reached a high of $2.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.53%.

Shares Statistics:

SNDL traded an average of 3.54M shares per day over the past three months and 2749830 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 257.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.02M. Insiders hold about 1.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.18% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDL as of 1761868800 were 1769014 with a Short Ratio of 0.50, compared to 1759190400 on 1936486. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1769014 and a Short% of Float of 0.69.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of SNDL Inc (SNDL) is currently in progress, with 2.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.01 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $259.7M to a low estimate of $256.25M. As of. The current estimate, SNDL Inc’s year-ago sales were $257.68MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $211.3M. There is a high estimate of $211.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $211.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNDL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $953.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $950.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $951.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $920.45MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $981.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $987.88M and the low estimate is $975M.