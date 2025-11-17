Market Resilience: Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) Finishes Weak at 0.94, Down -2.48

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ: ELBM) closed the day trading at $0.94 down -2.48% from the previous closing price of $0.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.07 million shares were traded. ELBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ELBM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.05 and its Current Ratio is at 0.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELBM now has a Market Capitalization of 94873568 and an Enterprise Value of 84597688.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ELBM is 2.67, which has changed by -0.5267137 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ELBM has reached a high of $8.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -35.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.44%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ELBM traded about 8.41M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ELBM traded about 3815920 shares per day. A total of 91.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.61M. Insiders hold about 3.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.26% stake in the company. Shares short for ELBM as of 1761868800 were 2224805 with a Short Ratio of 0.26, compared to 1759190400 on 2210709. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2224805 and a Short% of Float of 2.3800000000000003.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) reflects the collective analysis of 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.13.