Market Resilience: Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) Finishes Weak at 16.42, Down -0.67

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ: NMRK) closed the day trading at $16.42 down -0.67% from the previous closing price of $16.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.11 million shares were traded. NMRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.569 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.2701.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NMRK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.03 and its Current Ratio is at 1.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citizens JMP on July 21, 2025, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On May 23, 2025, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $14.

On December 06, 2024, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on December 06, 2024, with a $19 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NMRK now has a Market Capitalization of 4165845248 and an Enterprise Value of 5661611520. As of this moment, Newmark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.791 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.831.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NMRK is 1.92, which has changed by 0.0697068 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NMRK has reached a high of $19.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.26%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NMRK traded about 1.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NMRK traded about 1309930 shares per day. A total of 157.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.38M. Insiders hold about 13.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.57% stake in the company. Shares short for NMRK as of 1761868800 were 3709633 with a Short Ratio of 2.81, compared to 1759190400 on 3480651. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3709633 and a Short% of Float of 7.489999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

NMRK’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.12, up from 0.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0072595277. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.97.

Earnings Estimates

Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 5.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.62 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $982.4M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $993M to a low estimate of $972.2M. As of. The current estimate, Newmark Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $888.29MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $737.03M. There is a high estimate of $753.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $724M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NMRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.75BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.64B and the low estimate is $3.54B.