Market Resilience: Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Finishes Strong at 118.04, Up 1.38

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

Primoris Services Corp (NYSE: PRIM) closed the day trading at $118.04 up 1.38% from the previous closing price of $116.43. In other words, the price has increased by $1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. PRIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.095.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRIM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.17 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when Wagner Patricia K sold 13,491 shares for $125.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,689,455 led to the insider holds 4,495 shares of the business.

King David Lee sold 3,500 shares of PRIM for $455,000 on Nov 10 ’25. The INTERIM PRESIDENT & CEO now owns 21,302 shares after completing the transaction at $130.00 per share. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, King David Lee, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,500 shares for $130.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRIM now has a Market Capitalization of 6377978880 and an Enterprise Value of 6908352512. As of this moment, Primoris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.926 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.422.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRIM is 1.41, which has changed by 0.4930433 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRIM has reached a high of $146.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.74%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRIM traded about 847.79K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRIM traded about 1057120 shares per day. A total of 54.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.55M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.29% stake in the company. Shares short for PRIM as of 1761868800 were 1638977 with a Short Ratio of 1.93, compared to 1759190400 on 1542857. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1638977 and a Short% of Float of 3.9100002000000003.

Dividends & Splits

PRIM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.32, up from 0.32 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0027484326. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.74.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 11.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.71 and $5.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.5. EPS for the following year is $5.88, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $6.19 and $5.62.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.81B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.9B to a low estimate of $1.59B. As of. The current estimate, Primoris Services Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.74BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.74B. There is a high estimate of $1.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.67B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.37BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.26B and the low estimate is $7.92B.