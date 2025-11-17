Market Resilience: So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) Finishes Strong at 3.67, Up 1.10

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ: SY) closed the day trading at $3.67 up 1.10% from the previous closing price of $3.63. In other words, the price has increased by $1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. SY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.16 and its Current Ratio is at 2.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

On March 22, 2023, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $0.80 to $3.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 23, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SY now has a Market Capitalization of 361027776 and an Enterprise Value of -248772480. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.176 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.511.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SY is 1.91, which has changed by 3.032967 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SY has reached a high of $6.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.11%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SY traded about 1.37M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SY traded about 2515230 shares per day. A total of 99.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.88M. Insiders hold about 9.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.85% stake in the company. Shares short for SY as of 1761868800 were 684908 with a Short Ratio of 0.50, compared to 1759190400 on 777717. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 684908 and a Short% of Float of 1.76.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.18. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $386.64M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $386.64M to a low estimate of $386.64M. As of. The current estimate, So-Young International Inc ADR’s year-ago sales were $371.82MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $485.19M. There is a high estimate of $485.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $485.19M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.47BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.54B and the low estimate is $2.24B.