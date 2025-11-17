Market Resilience: Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) Finishes Weak at 4.08, Down -0.49

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE: EVTL) closed the day trading at $4.08 down -0.49% from the previous closing price of $4.1. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.52 million shares were traded. EVTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EVTL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.55 and its Current Ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on August 22, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On July 17, 2025, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On March 27, 2025, D. Boral Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.D. Boral Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 27, 2025, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 29 ’25 when Stephen James Fitzpatrick bought 2,800,000 shares for $4.65 per share.

Stephen James Fitzpatrick bought 2,000,000 shares of EVTL for $28,728,000 on Oct 14 ’25. On Sep 24 ’25, another insider, Stephen James Fitzpatrick, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,800,000 shares for $6.30 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVTL now has a Market Capitalization of 409127904 and an Enterprise Value of 318845152.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EVTL is 1.25, which has changed by -0.10132158 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EVTL has reached a high of $15.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.37%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EVTL traded about 1.62M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EVTL traded about 1655770 shares per day. A total of 99.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.51M. Insiders hold about 6.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.11% stake in the company. Shares short for EVTL as of 1761868800 were 3057193 with a Short Ratio of 1.89, compared to 1759190400 on 3461288. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3057193 and a Short% of Float of 9.36.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) reflects the combined expertise of 4.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.81 and $1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.65. EPS for the following year is -$1.16, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.9 and -$1.58.