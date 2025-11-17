Market Update: Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $75.72

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, Best Buy Co. Inc (NYSE: BBY) closed at $75.72 down -0.60% from its previous closing price of $76.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.6 million shares were traded. BBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Best Buy Co. Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.36 and its Current Ratio is at 1.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

On May 23, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $100 to $90.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 30 ’25 when SCHULZE RICHARD M sold 74,553 shares for $84.31 per share. The transaction valued at 6,285,392 led to the insider holds 11,451,911 shares of the business.

SCHULZE RICHARD M sold 62,834 shares of BBY for $5,286,928 on Oct 29 ’25. The Chairman Emeritus now owns 11,526,464 shares after completing the transaction at $84.14 per share. On Oct 30 ’25, another insider, SCHULZE RICHARD M, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 74,553 shares for $84.31 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBY now has a Market Capitalization of 16005514240 and an Enterprise Value of 18365868032. As of this moment, Best’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.442 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.132.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BBY is 1.40, which has changed by -0.1492135 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BBY has reached a high of $95.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.66%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BBY has traded an average of 3.47M shares per day and 3025010 over the past ten days. A total of 210.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.51M. Insiders hold about 6.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.58% stake in the company. Shares short for BBY as of 1761868800 were 13204959 with a Short Ratio of 3.80, compared to 1759190400 on 16094023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13204959 and a Short% of Float of 8.09.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BBY is 3.79, from 3.78 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04961932. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.98. The current Payout Ratio is 87.85% for BBY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-18 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-18. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-08-04 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY) is currently under the scrutiny of 22.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.54, with high estimates of $2.66 and low estimates of $2.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.7 and $6.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.26. EPS for the following year is $6.72, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $7.15 and $6.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.59B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.74B to a low estimate of $9.39B. As of. The current estimate, Best Buy Co. Inc’s year-ago sales were $9.45BFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.02B. There is a high estimate of $14.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.78B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.53BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.86B and the low estimate is $41.85B.