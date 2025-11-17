Market Update: Klarna Group plc (KLAR) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $34.27

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR) closed at $34.27 down -1.01% from its previous closing price of $34.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.56 million shares were traded. KLAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.125 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Klarna Group plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 22, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On October 06, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.

On October 06, 2025, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KLAR now has a Market Capitalization of 13079212032 and an Enterprise Value of 6918559232. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.759 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.031.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KLAR has reached a high of $57.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.02%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KLAR has traded an average of 4.26M shares per day and 1459520 over the past ten days. A total of 377.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 247.95M. Insiders hold about 34.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.11% stake in the company. Shares short for KLAR as of 1761868800 were 8133682 with a Short Ratio of 1.91, compared to 1759190400 on 6792658. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8133682 and a Short% of Float of 2.9499999999999997.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.03B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KLAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.67BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.61B and the low estimate is $4.23B.