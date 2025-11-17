Market Update: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NBIX) Sees Positive Movement%, Closing at $144.86

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: NBIX) closed at $144.86 up 0.48% from its previous closing price of $144.16. In other words, the price has increased by $0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. NBIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $146.375 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $142.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.27 and its Current Ratio is at 3.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 21, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $175.

On July 21, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $163.

On July 10, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $182.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 05 ’25 when RASTETTER WILLIAM H sold 18,000 shares for $151.82 per share. The transaction valued at 2,732,690 led to the insider holds 40,360 shares of the business.

Gano Kyle bought 300 shares of NBIX for $42,591 on Nov 04 ’25. On Nov 05 ’25, another insider, WILLIAM H. RASTETTER, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 18,000 shares for $143.19 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NBIX now has a Market Capitalization of 14443367424 and an Enterprise Value of 13808267264. As of this moment, Neurocrine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.147 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.225.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NBIX is 0.28, which has changed by 0.23159325 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NBIX has reached a high of $157.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.29%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NBIX has traded an average of 902.68K shares per day and 1186050 over the past ten days. A total of 99.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.00M. Insiders hold about 2.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.98% stake in the company. Shares short for NBIX as of 1761868800 were 4114577 with a Short Ratio of 4.56, compared to 1759190400 on 4262521. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4114577 and a Short% of Float of 5.5.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NBIX) is currently attracting attention from 16.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.99, with high estimates of $2.45 and low estimates of $1.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.34 and $6.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.89. EPS for the following year is $9.14, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $11.05 and $7.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $805M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $829.11M to a low estimate of $760.8M. As of. The current estimate, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc’s year-ago sales were $627.7MFor the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $773.97M. There is a high estimate of $848.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $722.7M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NBIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.36BBased on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.65B and the low estimate is $3.11B.