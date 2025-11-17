Market Update: Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $13.78

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) closed at $13.78 down -1.36% from its previous closing price of $13.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.98 million shares were traded. PRGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.459.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Perrigo Company plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.44 and its Current Ratio is at 2.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Parker Geoffrey M. bought 7,500 shares for $14.18 per share. The transaction valued at 106,350 led to the insider holds 17,375 shares of the business.

Lennox Abigail bought 1,255 shares of PRGO for $28,125 on Sep 08 ’25. The EVP and CSO now owns 1,255 shares after completing the transaction at $22.41 per share. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, Atkinson Charles, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $23.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,200 and bolstered with 1,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRGO now has a Market Capitalization of 1922607360 and an Enterprise Value of 5324759040. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.244 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.418.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRGO is 0.43, which has changed by -0.48735118 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRGO has reached a high of $30.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -32.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -44.09%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRGO has traded an average of 2.21M shares per day and 5066190 over the past ten days. A total of 137.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.96M. Insiders hold about 0.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.88% stake in the company. Shares short for PRGO as of 1761868800 were 10134716 with a Short Ratio of 4.58, compared to 1759190400 on 8696293. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10134716 and a Short% of Float of 8.290000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PRGO is 1.15, from 1.164 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08332141. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.2.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) is currently in progress, with 3.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.81 and $2.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.77. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $3.15 and $2.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.1B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.1B. As of. The current estimate, Perrigo Company plc’s year-ago sales were $1.14BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.06B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.37BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.24B and the low estimate is $4.21B.