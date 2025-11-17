Market Watch: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $234.69

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Amazon.com Inc’s stock clocked out at $234.69, down -1.22% from its previous closing price of $237.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 38.75 million shares were traded. AMZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $238.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $232.89.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMZN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 237.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on November 04, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $315 from $300 previously.

On October 31, 2025, Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $280 to $292.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 31, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $279 to $310.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when BEZOS EARTH FUND FOUNDATION bought 103,437 shares for $248.31 per share.

RUBINSTEIN JONATHAN sold 8,173 shares of AMZN for $2,043,495 on Oct 31 ’25. The Director now owns 80,030 shares after completing the transaction at $250.03 per share. On Oct 31 ’25, another insider, Herrington Douglas J, who serves as the CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores of the company, sold 22,000 shares for $250.03 each. As a result, the insider received 5,500,660 and left with 493,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMZN now has a Market Capitalization of 2539781357568 and an Enterprise Value of 2575127805952. As of this moment, Amazon.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.725 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.434.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMZN is 1.37, which has changed by 0.1635598 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMZN has reached a high of $258.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $161.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.11%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMZN traded 45.65M shares on average per day over the past three months and 45204570 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.69B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.68B. Insiders hold about 9.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.59% stake in the company. Shares short for AMZN as of 1761868800 were 70120761 with a Short Ratio of 1.54, compared to 1759190400 on 76984980. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 70120761 and a Short% of Float of 0.73.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 41.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.71, with high estimates of $1.93 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.63 and $5.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.03. EPS for the following year is $7.81, with 57.0 analysts recommending between $8.92 and $5.7.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 44 analysts expect revenue to total $210.91B. It ranges from a high estimate of $214.46B to a low estimate of $206B. As of. The current estimate, Amazon.com Inc’s year-ago sales were $187.79BFor the next quarter, 44 analysts are estimating revenue of $174.64B. There is a high estimate of $178.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.44B.

A total of 54 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $717.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $704.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $714.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $637.96BBased on 59 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $791.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $812.86B and the low estimate is $762.63B.