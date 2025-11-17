Market Watch Highlights: Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) Ends on an% Upturn Note at 1.99

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, Caribou Biosciences Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.99, up 0.25% from its previous closing price of $1.99. In other words, the price has increased by $0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.37 million shares were traded. CRBU stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9201.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRBU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.54 and its Current Ratio is at 5.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on June 03, 2024, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $3 from $13 previously.

On October 31, 2023, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $13.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on October 31, 2023, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 ’25 when Haurwitz Rachel E. bought 20,000 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 20,400 led to the insider holds 3,369,395 shares of the business.

MCCLUNG BARBARA G sold 3,564 shares of CRBU for $4,811 on Feb 21 ’25. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 443,502 shares after completing the transaction at $1.35 per share. On Feb 21 ’25, another insider, Khan Ruhi Ahmad, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 3,564 shares for $1.35 each. As a result, the insider received 4,811 and left with 66,936 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRBU now has a Market Capitalization of 187417648 and an Enterprise Value of 64206396. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.908 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.451.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRBU is 2.62, which has changed by 0.00505054 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRBU has reached a high of $3.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.77%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRBU traded 2.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8871730 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.74M. Insiders hold about 11.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CRBU as of 1761868800 were 3546605 with a Short Ratio of 1.60, compared to 1759190400 on 4074512. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3546605 and a Short% of Float of 3.9899999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) is currently in the spotlight, with 6.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.5 and -$1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.58. EPS for the following year is -$1.37, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$0.87 and -$1.81.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.65M. There is a high estimate of $2.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRBU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.99M