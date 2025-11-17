Market Watch Highlights: LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Ends on an% Upturn Note at 46.01

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, LXP Industrial Trust’s stock clocked out at $46.01, up 0.57% from its previous closing price of $45.75. In other words, the price has increased by $0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.02 million shares were traded. LXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.2.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LXP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

On August 22, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

On June 04, 2024, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Outperform rating on June 04, 2024, with a $11 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LXP now has a Market Capitalization of 2721898240 and an Enterprise Value of 4102665472. As of this moment, LXP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 230.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.261 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.943.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LXP is 1.12, which has changed by -0.0019522905 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LXP has reached a high of $52.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.45%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LXP traded 741.17K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1049950 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.40M. Insiders hold about 2.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.52% stake in the company. Shares short for LXP as of 1761868800 were 2033257 with a Short Ratio of 2.74, compared to 1759190400 on 2109135. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2033257 and a Short% of Float of 5.4.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.7, LXP has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.70. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.059016395. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.82. The current Payout Ratio is 403.60% for LXP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-31. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-11-11 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 2.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.07. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $86.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $86.6M to a low estimate of $85.81M. As of. The current estimate, LXP Industrial Trust’s year-ago sales were $100.85MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.12M. There is a high estimate of $87.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86.45M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $349.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $346.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $347.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $358.46MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $358.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $370.4M and the low estimate is $350.8M.