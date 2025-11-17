Market Watch Highlights: Maximus Inc (MMS) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 79.8

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Maximus Inc’s stock clocked out at $79.8, down -0.89% from its previous closing price of $80.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. MMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MMS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.27 and its Current Ratio is at 2.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 01 ’25 when Link Michelle F. sold 1,610 shares for $90.86 per share. The transaction valued at 146,285 led to the insider holds 13,508 shares of the business.

Link Michelle F. bought 1,610 shares of MMS for $146,285 on Oct 01 ’25. On Aug 29 ’25, another insider, RAJAN GAYATHRI, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 41 shares for $87.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,630 and bolstered with 14,338 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MMS now has a Market Capitalization of 4537272320 and an Enterprise Value of 6218514432. As of this moment, Maximus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.145 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.226.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MMS is 0.56, which has changed by 0.0071942806 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MMS has reached a high of $92.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.17%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MMS traded 540.45K shares on average per day over the past three months and 482150 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.60M. Insiders hold about 1.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.72% stake in the company. Shares short for MMS as of 1761868800 were 2562902 with a Short Ratio of 4.74, compared to 1759190400 on 2459184. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2562902 and a Short% of Float of 8.1199996.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.2, MMS has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014958863. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.48. The current Payout Ratio is 24.04% for MMS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-07-01 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Maximus Inc (MMS) is currently being evaluated by a team of 2.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.75, with high estimates of $1.88 and low estimates of $1.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.45 and $7.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.45. EPS for the following year is $7.62, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $7.7 and $7.55.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $1.34B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.35B to a low estimate of $1.33B. As of. The current estimate, Maximus Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.32BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.45B. There is a high estimate of $1.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.45B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.31BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.65B and the low estimate is $5.5B.