Market Watch Highlights: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 18.29

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s stock clocked out at $18.29, down -1.45% from its previous closing price of $18.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10.16 million shares were traded. NCLH stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.495 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.18.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NCLH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.17 and its Current Ratio is at 0.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on July 22, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when Curtis Harry C bought 5,000 shares for $19.25 per share. The transaction valued at 96,250 led to the insider holds 50,325 shares of the business.

David Stella bought 6,986 shares of NCLH for $129,870 on Nov 06 ’25. The Director now owns 103,474 shares after completing the transaction at $18.59 per share. On Nov 06 ’25, another insider, Byng-Thorne Zillah, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 29,008 shares for $18.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 525,335 and bolstered with 66,017 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NCLH now has a Market Capitalization of 8449579520 and an Enterprise Value of 23505240064. As of this moment, Norwegian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.425 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.244.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NCLH is 2.13, which has changed by -0.29923373 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NCLH has reached a high of $29.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.59%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NCLH traded 16.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 24900310 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 455.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 452.93M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.45% stake in the company. Shares short for NCLH as of 1761868800 were 34516591 with a Short Ratio of 2.14, compared to 1759190400 on 34698484. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 34516591 and a Short% of Float of 9.9.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.26 and $2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.1. EPS for the following year is $2.65, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $2.92 and $2.42.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $2.35B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.41B to a low estimate of $2.29B. As of. The current estimate, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s year-ago sales were $2.11BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.38B. There is a high estimate of $2.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.35B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCLH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.48BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.26B and the low estimate is $10.72B.