Market Watch Highlights: Wendy’s Co (WEN) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 8.62

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Wendy’s Co’s stock clocked out at $8.62, down -1.03% from its previous closing price of $8.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.87 million shares were traded. WEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 37.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 33.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 28, 2025, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 ’25 when Radkoski Lindsay J. bought 5,050 shares for $11.68 per share. The transaction valued at 58,984 led to the insider holds 28,956 shares of the business.

Cook Kenneth M. bought 1,500 shares of WEN for $17,025 on May 23 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,500 shares after completing the transaction at $11.35 per share. On May 21 ’25, another insider, O’Brien Matthew Coley, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, bought 1,750 shares for $11.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,300 and bolstered with 85,562 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WEN now has a Market Capitalization of 1657859456 and an Enterprise Value of 5482566144. As of this moment, Wendy’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.483 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.559.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WEN is 0.38, which has changed by -0.5224377 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WEN has reached a high of $18.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.88%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WEN traded 6.86M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9598570 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 190.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.83M. Insiders hold about 9.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.57% stake in the company. Shares short for WEN as of 1761868800 were 29831456 with a Short Ratio of 4.35, compared to 1759190400 on 23266486. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29831456 and a Short% of Float of 55.589999999999996.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.78, WEN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.78. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08955224. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.01.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Wendy’s Co (WEN) is underway, with the input of 22.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 28.0 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $534.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $561M to a low estimate of $501.6M. As of. The current estimate, Wendy’s Co’s year-ago sales were $574.27MFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $540.08M. There is a high estimate of $558.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $528.48M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.25BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.33B and the low estimate is $2.13B.