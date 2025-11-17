Market Watch: Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $4.19

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Jetblue Airways Corp’s stock clocked out at $4.19, down -3.01% from its previous closing price of $4.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16.69 million shares were traded. JBLU stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.235 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.115.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JBLU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.77 and its Current Ratio is at 0.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on September 08, 2025, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $5 from $4 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Christie Warren sold 505 shares for $4.43 per share. The transaction valued at 2,237 led to the insider holds 155,495 shares of the business.

Christie Warren bought 505 shares of JBLU for $2,237 on Nov 11 ’25. On Nov 04 ’25, another insider, BONEPARTH PETER, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $4.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 206,000 and bolstered with 110,398 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JBLU now has a Market Capitalization of 1573107584 and an Enterprise Value of 8325947904. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.915 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.078.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JBLU is 1.75, which has changed by -0.34428793 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JBLU has reached a high of $8.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.00%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JBLU traded 20.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 18842860 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 353.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 294.03M. Insiders hold about 19.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.72% stake in the company. Shares short for JBLU as of 1761868800 were 66081631 with a Short Ratio of 3.26, compared to 1759190400 on 51700414. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 66081631 and a Short% of Float of 18.32.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 13.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.52 and -$1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.94, with 15.0 analysts recommending between -$0.57 and -$1.45.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $2.25B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.27B to a low estimate of $2.22B. As of. The current estimate, Jetblue Airways Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.28BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.28B. There is a high estimate of $2.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.17B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBLU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.28BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.11B and the low estimate is $9.61B.