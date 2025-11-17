Market Watch: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $86.45

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Marvell Technology Inc’s stock clocked out at $86.45, down -1.22% from its previous closing price of $87.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.4 million shares were traded. MRVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.3301.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MRVL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 60.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.44 and its Current Ratio is at 1.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

On October 01, 2025, TD Cowen Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $85.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 29, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 25 ’25 when Meintjes Willem A bought 3,400 shares for $78.03 per share. The transaction valued at 265,302 led to the insider holds 132,159 shares of the business.

Bharathi Sandeep bought 3,400 shares of MRVL for $265,302 on Sep 25 ’25. The President, Data Center Group now owns 73,392 shares after completing the transaction at $78.03 per share. On Sep 25 ’25, another insider, Koopmans Chris, who serves as the President and COO of the company, bought 6,800 shares for $78.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 530,604 and bolstered with 104,825 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRVL now has a Market Capitalization of 75450990592 and an Enterprise Value of 78080442368. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.792 whereas that against EBITDA is 36.86.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MRVL is 1.93, which has changed by -0.025476277 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MRVL has reached a high of $127.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.48%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MRVL traded 20.77M shares on average per day over the past three months and 16364370 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 862.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 853.14M. Insiders hold about 1.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.21% stake in the company. Shares short for MRVL as of 1761868800 were 36833165 with a Short Ratio of 1.77, compared to 1759190400 on 41324835. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 36833165 and a Short% of Float of 5.04.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, MRVL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0027422304. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.41.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) is currently being evaluated by 32.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.85 and $2.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.8. EPS for the following year is $3.37, with 38.0 analysts recommending between $3.95 and $3.05.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 31 analysts expect revenue to total $2.06B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.11B to a low estimate of $2.06B. As of. The current estimate, Marvell Technology Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.52BFor the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.16B. There is a high estimate of $2.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.1B.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRVL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.77BBased on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.32B and the low estimate is $9.01B.