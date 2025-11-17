Market Watch: NioCorp Developments Ltd (NB)’s Noteworthy Gain%, Closing at $5.88

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, NioCorp Developments Ltd’s stock clocked out at $5.88, up 8.29% from its previous closing price of $5.43. In other words, the price has increased by $8.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.51 million shares were traded. NB stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.2101.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 41.13 and its Current Ratio is at 41.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NB now has a Market Capitalization of 659416576 and an Enterprise Value of 539126080.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NB is 0.02, which has changed by 3.0551724 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NB has reached a high of $12.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.43%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NB traded 8.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6564840 shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 4.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.52% stake in the company. Shares short for NB as of 1761868800 were 8825261 with a Short Ratio of 1.08, compared to 1759190400 on 5560178. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8825261 and a Short% of Float of 8.290000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.38.