Market Watch: Shopify Inc (SHOP)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $146.04

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, Shopify Inc’s stock clocked out at $146.04, down -0.21% from its previous closing price of $146.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.3 million shares were traded. SHOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $149.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $141.0.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SHOP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 100.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.93 and its Current Ratio is at 3.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when KASRA NEJATIAN bought 494,223 shares for $158.17 per share.

GAIL GOODMAN bought 1,200 shares of SHOP for $193,128 on Nov 05 ’25. On Oct 31 ’25, another insider, Jean Niehaus, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,042 shares for $172.95 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHOP now has a Market Capitalization of 203850612736 and an Enterprise Value of 184887132160. As of this moment, Shopify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 106.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 80.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.286 whereas that against EBITDA is 107.119.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SHOP is 2.85, which has changed by 0.37929738 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SHOP has reached a high of $182.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.28%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SHOP traded 7.78M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10397030 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.22B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.22B. Insiders hold about 6.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.33% stake in the company. Shares short for SHOP as of 1761868800 were 19115214 with a Short Ratio of 2.46, compared to 1759190400 on 21496832. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19115214 and a Short% of Float of 1.5700001000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Shopify Inc (SHOP) is a result of the insights provided by 32.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.63 and $1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $1.86, with 41.0 analysts recommending between $2.54 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 39 analysts expect revenue to total $3.58B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.67B to a low estimate of $3.51B. As of. The current estimate, Shopify Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.81BFor the next quarter, 39 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.94B. There is a high estimate of $3.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.79B.

A total of 44 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.88BBased on 48 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.01B and the low estimate is $13.38B.