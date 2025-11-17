Metric Analysis: Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG) closed at $26.72 up 0.91% from its previous closing price of $26.48. In other words, the price has increased by $0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.49 million shares were traded. LPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dorian LPG Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 ’25 when Hadjipateras Alexander C. sold 5,000 shares for $32.38 per share. The transaction valued at 161,900 led to the insider holds 89,440 shares of the business.

Hadjipateras Alexander C. sold 5,000 shares of LPG for $159,800 on Aug 27 ’25. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 94,440 shares after completing the transaction at $31.96 per share. On Apr 08 ’25, another insider, HADJIPATERAS JOHN C, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 17,500 shares for $17.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 310,625 and bolstered with 138,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPG now has a Market Capitalization of 1144634368 and an Enterprise Value of 1574801920. As of this moment, Dorian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.387 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.992.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LPG is 0.71, which has changed by 0.019069433 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LPG has reached a high of $32.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.37%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LPG has traded an average of 498.84K shares per day and 586440 over the past ten days. A total of 42.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.57M. Insiders hold about 14.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.35% stake in the company. Shares short for LPG as of 1761868800 were 1478959 with a Short Ratio of 2.96, compared to 1759190400 on 1050314. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1478959 and a Short% of Float of 4.68.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.41 and $3.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.88. EPS for the following year is $2.68, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $3.44 and $2.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $114.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $130M to a low estimate of $93.5M. As of. The current estimate, Dorian LPG Ltd’s year-ago sales were $79.72MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $95.5M. There is a high estimate of $99.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $430M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $395M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $417.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $349.09MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $369.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $380.23M and the low estimate is $358M.