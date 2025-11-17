Metric Analysis: Radnet Inc (RDNT)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Radnet Inc (NASDAQ: RDNT) closed at $75.15 up 2.30% from its previous closing price of $73.46. In other words, the price has increased by $2.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. RDNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.0.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Radnet Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 111.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.87 and its Current Ratio is at 1.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 13, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $69.

On March 05, 2025, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $85 to $65.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on September 06, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $57 to $79.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 ’25 when STOLPER MARK sold 35,000 shares for $73.89 per share. The transaction valued at 2,586,150 led to the insider holds 68,012 shares of the business.

Katz David Jeffrey sold 14,000 shares of RDNT for $1,042,160 on Sep 16 ’25. The EVP and Chief Legal Officer now owns 68,181 shares after completing the transaction at $74.44 per share. On Sep 16 ’25, another insider, David Jeffrey Katz, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 14,000 shares for $74.99 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RDNT now has a Market Capitalization of 5797548032 and an Enterprise Value of 7095860736. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.603 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.693.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RDNT is 1.50, which has changed by -0.049816668 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RDNT has reached a high of $85.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.14%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RDNT has traded an average of 711.54K shares per day and 1002160 over the past ten days. A total of 77.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.48M. Insiders hold about 9.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.89% stake in the company. Shares short for RDNT as of 1761868800 were 6787903 with a Short Ratio of 9.54, compared to 1759190400 on 6355518. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6787903 and a Short% of Float of 10.39.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Radnet Inc (RDNT) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 6.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.99 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $515.64M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $523.5M to a low estimate of $507.9M. As of. The current estimate, Radnet Inc’s year-ago sales were $477.1MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $522.35M. There is a high estimate of $544.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $500M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RDNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.83BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.26B and the low estimate is $2.09B.