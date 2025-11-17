Metric Analysis: Thor Industries, Inc (THO)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Thor Industries, Inc (NYSE: THO) closed at $98.65 down -1.12% from its previous closing price of $99.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. THO stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.0.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Thor Industries, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on October 31, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $110.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 ’25 when ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH bought 3,000 shares for $85.40 per share. The transaction valued at 256,200 led to the insider holds 136,400 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THO now has a Market Capitalization of 5271713792 and an Enterprise Value of 5573757952. As of this moment, Thor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.582 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.661.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for THO is 1.32, which has changed by -0.1035893 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, THO has reached a high of $118.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.41%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, THO has traded an average of 662.86K shares per day and 370190 over the past ten days. A total of 52.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.17M. Insiders hold about 4.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.65% stake in the company. Shares short for THO as of 1761868800 were 3558479 with a Short Ratio of 5.37, compared to 1759190400 on 3769332. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3558479 and a Short% of Float of 9.16.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for THO is 2.02, from 2.0 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.020046107. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.87. The current Payout Ratio is 41.31% for THO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-23 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-23. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-01-27 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Thor Industries, Inc (THO) is underway, with the input of 12.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.25 and $3.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.07. EPS for the following year is $5.67, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $6.81 and $4.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.05B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.13B to a low estimate of $1.86B. As of. The current estimate, Thor Industries, Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.14BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.98B. There is a high estimate of $2.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.91B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.58BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.47B and the low estimate is $9.57B.