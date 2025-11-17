Metric Analysis: Upbound Group Inc (UPBD)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Upbound Group Inc (NASDAQ: UPBD) closed at $16.96 down -0.41% from its previous closing price of $17.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. UPBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Upbound Group Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 3.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.67.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 ’25 when BROWN JEFFREY J bought 1,951 shares for $22.27 per share. The transaction valued at 43,449 led to the insider holds 90,965 shares of the business.

Montrone Ralph T. sold 6,000 shares of UPBD for $151,380 on Sep 11 ’25. The EVP, Acima now owns 49,123 shares after completing the transaction at $25.23 per share. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, Montrone Ralph T., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $25.23 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPBD now has a Market Capitalization of 985553408 and an Enterprise Value of 2707759104. As of this moment, Upbound’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.591 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.996.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UPBD is 1.89, which has changed by -0.48039216 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UPBD has reached a high of $36.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.38%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UPBD has traded an average of 765.44K shares per day and 943680 over the past ten days. A total of 57.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.32M. Insiders hold about 9.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.44% stake in the company. Shares short for UPBD as of 1761868800 were 4501163 with a Short Ratio of 5.88, compared to 1759190400 on 3429023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4501163 and a Short% of Float of 10.97.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for UPBD is 1.56, from 1.54 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.09042866. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.59. The current Payout Ratio is 67.95% for UPBD, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2003-09-02 when the company split stock in a 5:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Upbound Group Inc (UPBD) is currently being evaluated by a team of 8.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.15 and $4.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.09. EPS for the following year is $4.78, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $5.07 and $4.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.18B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.19B to a low estimate of $1.15B. As of. The current estimate, Upbound Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.08BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.27B. There is a high estimate of $1.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.24B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.32BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.13B and the low estimate is $4.94B.