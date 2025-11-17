Metric Analysis: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN) closed at $120.73 down -1.85% from its previous closing price of $123.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.21 million shares were traded. WYNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $122.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.53.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wynn Resorts Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.76.

On August 28, 2025, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $147.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $114.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Mulroy Patricia sold 4,438 shares for $125.00 per share. The transaction valued at 554,750 led to the insider holds 3,066 shares of the business.

Mulroy Patricia bought 4,438 shares of WYNN for $554,750 on Sep 02 ’25. On May 29 ’25, another insider, Mulroy Patricia, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,262 shares for $92.12 each. As a result, the insider received 208,375 and left with 3,066 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WYNN now has a Market Capitalization of 12789901312 and an Enterprise Value of 21893410816. As of this moment, Wynn’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 20.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.079 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.166.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WYNN is 1.09, which has changed by 0.33462298 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WYNN has reached a high of $134.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.43%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WYNN has traded an average of 1.83M shares per day and 1906560 over the past ten days. A total of 103.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.96M. Insiders hold about 28.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.89% stake in the company. Shares short for WYNN as of 1761868800 were 4496100 with a Short Ratio of 2.46, compared to 1759190400 on 5118397. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4496100 and a Short% of Float of 5.510000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WYNN is 1.00, from 1.0 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008129421. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.28.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) is currently in the spotlight, with 12.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.97 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.23 and $4.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.54. EPS for the following year is $5.96, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $9.28 and $4.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.83B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.89B to a low estimate of $1.75B. As of. The current estimate, Wynn Resorts Ltd’s year-ago sales were $1.84BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.81B. There is a high estimate of $1.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.75B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WYNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.13BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.56B and the low estimate is $7.04B.