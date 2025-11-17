Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Through its Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $6.15 in the prior trading day, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) closed at $6.07, down -1.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.97 million shares were traded. AQN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.07.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AQN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.98 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AQN now has a Market Capitalization of 4729309696 and an Enterprise Value of 11668453376. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.887 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.149.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AQN is 0.79, which has changed by 0.2593361 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AQN has reached a high of $6.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.33%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7341810 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 768.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 767.34M. Insiders hold about 3.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.54% stake in the company. Shares short for AQN as of 1761868800 were 9115411 with a Short Ratio of 1.87, compared to 1759190400 on 16533376.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AQN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.26, compared to 0.26 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04227642. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.17.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $626.64M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $660.51M to a low estimate of $593.4M. As of. The current estimate, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s year-ago sales were $584.8MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $716M. There is a high estimate of $716M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $716M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.32BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.68B and the low estimate is $2.45B.