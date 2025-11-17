Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Celestica, Inc (CLS) Through its Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $292.75 in the prior trading day, Celestica, Inc (NYSE: CLS) closed at $310.88, up 6.19%. In other words, the price has increased by $6.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.94 million shares were traded. CLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $311.235 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $275.77.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 116.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 89.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 1.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

On October 16, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $340.

TD Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $238.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 30 ’25 when KOELLNER LAURETTE T bought 6,000 shares for $341.67 per share. The transaction valued at 2,050,025 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

Wilson Michael Max sold 25,000 shares of CLS for $2,468,250 on Jan 06 ’25. The Director now owns 1,784 shares after completing the transaction at $98.73 per share. On May 30 ’25, another insider, Agrawal Alok K., who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 3,672 shares for $119.47 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLS now has a Market Capitalization of 38422683648 and an Enterprise Value of 36242284544. As of this moment, Celestica,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.212 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.551.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLS is 1.88, which has changed by 2.7022746 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLS has reached a high of $363.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.57%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3101420 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 115.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.42M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.17% stake in the company. Shares short for CLS as of 1761868800 were 3385771 with a Short Ratio of 1.11, compared to 1759190400 on 5343990. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3385771 and a Short% of Float of 2.96.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Celestica, Inc (CLS) is currently in progress, with 16.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $2.02 and low estimates of $1.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.05 and $5.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.93. EPS for the following year is $8.38, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $9.27 and $8.19.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $3.49B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.62B to a low estimate of $3.35B. As of. The current estimate, Celestica, Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.55BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.59B. There is a high estimate of $3.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.49B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.65BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.06B and the low estimate is $15.96B.