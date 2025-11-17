Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) Through its Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $0.48 in the prior trading day, Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INTS) closed at $0.44, down -8.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.13 million shares were traded. INTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.465 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4301.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INTS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INTS now has a Market Capitalization of 28684314 and an Enterprise Value of 19359454.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INTS is 4.29, which has changed by -0.8605096 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INTS has reached a high of $3.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -48.92%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 30.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10265980 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 60.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.63M. Insiders hold about 10.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.92% stake in the company. Shares short for INTS as of 1761868800 were 16769283 with a Short Ratio of 0.56, compared to 1759190400 on 865945. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16769283 and a Short% of Float of 31.71.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) is currently attracting attention from 3.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.25.