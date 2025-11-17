Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) Through its Ratios

Kiel Thompson

Business

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $3.7 in the prior trading day, Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) closed at $3.62, down -2.16%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.78 million shares were traded. UROY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UROY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 41.86 and its Current Ratio is at 201.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UROY now has a Market Capitalization of 518642368 and an Enterprise Value of 434880992. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 388.981.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UROY is 1.62, which has changed by 0.33579338 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UROY has reached a high of $5.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.34%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3565870 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 133.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.59M. Insiders hold about 15.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.64% stake in the company. Shares short for UROY as of 1761868800 were 10453356 with a Short Ratio of 2.46, compared to 1759190400 on 9378463.

Earnings Estimates

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) is currently under the scrutiny of 1 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UROY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.51M

