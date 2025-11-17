Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Through its Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $80.38 in the prior trading day, Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC) closed at $78.78, down -1.99%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.75 million shares were traded. HCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.99.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HCC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on April 11, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $75 from $60 previously.

On January 16, 2024, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $68.

B. Riley Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Chopin Brian M sold 1,498 shares for $80.54 per share. The transaction valued at 120,649 led to the insider holds 19,824 shares of the business.

Chopin Brian M sold 585 shares of HCC for $49,579 on Nov 12 ’25. The CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER now owns 21,322 shares after completing the transaction at $84.75 per share. On Nov 06 ’25, another insider, SCHELLER WALTER J, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 18,966 shares for $75.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,422,450 and left with 394,183 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCC now has a Market Capitalization of 4225588992 and an Enterprise Value of 3985522944. As of this moment, Warrior’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 117.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.255 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.658.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HCC is 0.66, which has changed by 0.17599642 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HCC has reached a high of $85.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.39%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 828.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1198960 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 52.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.49M. Insiders hold about 2.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.69% stake in the company. Shares short for HCC as of 1761868800 were 5575964 with a Short Ratio of 6.73, compared to 1759190400 on 6374833. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5575964 and a Short% of Float of 14.549999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HCC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.32, compared to 0.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0039810897. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.69.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 4.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $6.53, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $10.59 and $4.66.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $376.96M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $393M to a low estimate of $367.46M. As of. The current estimate, Warrior Met Coal Inc’s year-ago sales were $297.46MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $432.57M. There is a high estimate of $453.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $412M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.53BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.1B and the low estimate is $1.68B.