Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)’s Day in Review: Closing at 95.08, Down by -0.27

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $95.34 in the prior trading day, Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) closed at $95.08, down -0.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.09 million shares were traded. PFGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.435 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PFGC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 391.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on October 22, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $130.

On September 02, 2025, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $114.

On May 23, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $121.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on May 23, 2025, with a $121 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when DAVIS ERIKA T sold 4,100 shares for $105.06 per share. The transaction valued at 430,746 led to the insider holds 46,541 shares of the business.

HOLM GEORGE L sold 35,436 shares of PFGC for $3,703,158 on Sep 02 ’25. The insider now owns 1,621,552 shares after completing the transaction at $104.50 per share. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, KING A BRENT, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 6,334 shares for $105.10 each. As a result, the insider received 665,703 and left with 62,852 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PFGC now has a Market Capitalization of 14950469632 and an Enterprise Value of 23173298176. As of this moment, Performance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.376 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.61.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PFGC is 0.94, which has changed by 0.13909185 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PFGC has reached a high of $109.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.46%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1441480 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 155.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.95M. Insiders hold about 2.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.98% stake in the company. Shares short for PFGC as of 1761868800 were 5527803 with a Short Ratio of 4.14, compared to 1759190400 on 5252504. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5527803 and a Short% of Float of 5.6799997.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) reflects the combined expertise of 12.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.71 and $4.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.01. EPS for the following year is $6.27, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $7.0 and $5.75.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $16.53B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.65B to a low estimate of $16.27B. As of. The current estimate, Performance Food Group Company’s year-ago sales were $15.64BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.23B. There is a high estimate of $16.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.99B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $68.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $66.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.3BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $72.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $73.04B and the low estimate is $70.29B.