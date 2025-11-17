Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Plus Therapeutics Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.51, down -2.22% from its previous closing price of $0.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.42 million shares were traded. PSTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5283 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5002.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PSTV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.27 and its Current Ratio is at 1.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On March 17, 2025, D. Boral Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On January 25, 2021, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on January 25, 2021, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’25 when Sims Andrew John Hugh MacIntyr bought 20,000 shares for $0.51 per share. The transaction valued at 10,200 led to the insider holds 68,138 shares of the business.

Lenk Robert P bought 110,000 shares of PSTV for $53,779 on Aug 22 ’25. The Director now owns 139,327 shares after completing the transaction at $0.49 per share. On May 15 ’25, another insider, Petersen Greg, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 36,666 shares for $0.55 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSTV now has a Market Capitalization of 71889144 and an Enterprise Value of 60114960. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.433 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.64.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PSTV is 0.83, which has changed by -0.57142854 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PSTV has reached a high of $2.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.43%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PSTV traded 18.78M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3939100 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.95M. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.82% stake in the company. Shares short for PSTV as of 1761868800 were 7872997 with a Short Ratio of 0.42, compared to 1759190400 on 16709205. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7872997 and a Short% of Float of 5.7299999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $1.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.53M to a low estimate of $663k. As of. The current estimate, Plus Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.41MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.35M. There is a high estimate of $2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.82MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.27M and the low estimate is $4M.