Post-Trade Analysis: Alvotech (ALVO) Slides -0.54%, Closing at $5.49

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $5.52 in the prior trading day, Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO) closed at $5.49, down -0.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. ALVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.4.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALVO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.74 and its Current Ratio is at 1.42.

On October 14, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $14.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALVO now has a Market Capitalization of 1720038400 and an Enterprise Value of 2887599360. As of this moment, Alvotech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.036 whereas that against EBITDA is 63.881.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALVO is 0.16, which has changed by -0.546281 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALVO has reached a high of $13.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -40.67%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 531.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1202220 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 301.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.17M. Insiders hold about 63.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.93% stake in the company. Shares short for ALVO as of 1761868800 were 1713521 with a Short Ratio of 3.23, compared to 1759190400 on 1403067. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1713521 and a Short% of Float of 1.4400001.