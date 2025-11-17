Post-Trade Analysis: Ball Corp (BALL) Slides -0.71%, Closing at $47.6

After finishing at $47.94 in the prior trading day, Ball Corp (NYSE: BALL) closed at $47.6, down -0.71%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.14 million shares were traded. BALL stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.17.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BALL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

On July 09, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $66.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on January 16, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $56 to $49.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 28 ’25 when Fisher Daniel William sold 3,400 shares for $51.55 per share. The transaction valued at 175,270 led to the insider holds 10,036 shares of the business.

TRISTA L FISHER bought 3,400 shares of BALL for $175,270 on Aug 28 ’25. On Jun 11 ’25, another insider, HOWARD H YU, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 12,802 shares for $54.57 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BALL now has a Market Capitalization of 12847306752 and an Enterprise Value of 19739191296. As of this moment, Ball’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.555 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.989.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BALL is 1.13, which has changed by -0.21787709 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BALL has reached a high of $63.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.54%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3837160 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 269.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 267.33M. Insiders hold about 0.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.64% stake in the company. Shares short for BALL as of 1761868800 were 5158993 with a Short Ratio of 1.95, compared to 1759190400 on 6307431. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5158993 and a Short% of Float of 2.2399999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BALL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.8, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016687527. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.2.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Ball Corp (BALL) is currently in progress, with 14.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.61 and $3.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.57. EPS for the following year is $3.99, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $4.15 and $3.8.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $3.11B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.22B to a low estimate of $2.98B. As of. The current estimate, Ball Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.88BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.25B. There is a high estimate of $3.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.18B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BALL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.79BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.79B and the low estimate is $13.16B.

