Post-Trade Analysis: Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS) Slides -0.34%, Closing at $314.93

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $315.99 in the prior trading day, Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) closed at $314.93, down -0.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.36 million shares were traded. CDNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $319.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $310.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CDNS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.84 and its Current Ratio is at 3.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BNP Paribas Exane on October 02, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $400.

On July 29, 2025, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $355.

On July 10, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $380.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on July 10, 2025, with a $380 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when TENG CHIN-CHI sold 5,800 shares for $324.94 per share. The transaction valued at 1,884,652 led to the insider holds 123,381 shares of the business.

DEVGAN ANIRUDH sold 5,550 shares of CDNS for $1,819,280 on Nov 05 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 195,844 shares after completing the transaction at $327.80 per share. On Nov 06 ’25, another insider, CHIN-CHI TENG, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 5,800 shares for $324.94 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDNS now has a Market Capitalization of 86012788736 and an Enterprise Value of 85273362432. As of this moment, Cadence’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 81.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.359 whereas that against EBITDA is 45.293.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CDNS is 1.06, which has changed by 0.06998944 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CDNS has reached a high of $376.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $221.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.59%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2023840 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 272.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 271.00M. Insiders hold about 0.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.33% stake in the company. Shares short for CDNS as of 1761868800 were 3577481 with a Short Ratio of 2.01, compared to 1759190400 on 3796744. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3577481 and a Short% of Float of 1.49.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS) is currently attracting attention from 17.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.81, with high estimates of $1.96 and low estimates of $1.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.09 and $6.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.03. EPS for the following year is $5.38, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $6.03 and $4.8.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $1.42B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.42B. As of. The current estimate, Cadence Design Systems, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.36BFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.38B. There is a high estimate of $1.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.34B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.64BBased on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.05B and the low estimate is $5.84B.