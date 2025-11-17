Post-Trade Analysis: Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT) Slides -2.17%, Closing at $1.35

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $1.38 in the prior trading day, Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) closed at $1.35, down -2.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.03 million shares were traded. FTFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3635 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FTFT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.14 and its Current Ratio is at 5.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTFT now has a Market Capitalization of 28019118 and an Enterprise Value of -401936. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.006.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FTFT is 1.19, which has changed by -0.73 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FTFT has reached a high of $5.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -34.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.43%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 195.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 175840 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 20.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.02M. Insiders hold about 55.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.41% stake in the company. Shares short for FTFT as of 1761868800 were 137275 with a Short Ratio of 0.70, compared to 1759190400 on 204272. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 137275 and a Short% of Float of 0.69999998.