Post-Trade Analysis: Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) Slides -1.10%, Closing at $7.18

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $7.26 in the prior trading day, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) closed at $7.18, down -1.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.96 million shares were traded. XERS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XERS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 119.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.35 and its Current Ratio is at 1.93.

On November 11, 2024, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $3.

On March 28, 2024, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on March 28, 2024, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Hecht Beth sold 16,667 shares for $7.40 per share. The transaction valued at 123,296 led to the insider holds 1,336,843 shares of the business.

JOHN SHANNON bought 48,149 shares of XERS for $365,451 on Nov 13 ’25. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, BETH HECHT, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 66,668 shares for $7.72 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XERS now has a Market Capitalization of 1204610304 and an Enterprise Value of 1357392384. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.1 whereas that against EBITDA is 48.416.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XERS is 0.70, which has changed by 1.475862 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XERS has reached a high of $10.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.61%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3981250 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 165.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.66M. Insiders hold about 6.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.92% stake in the company. Shares short for XERS as of 1761868800 were 17626897 with a Short Ratio of 7.29, compared to 1759190400 on 17441089. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17626897 and a Short% of Float of 11.04.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $81.38M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.5M to a low estimate of $79M. As of. The current estimate, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $60.1MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $83.23M. There is a high estimate of $86.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $80.1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XERS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $288.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $285M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $287.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $203.07MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $367.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $432.3M and the low estimate is $337.9M.