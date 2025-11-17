Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Energys Group Ltd (ENGS)

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Energys Group Ltd’s stock clocked out at $1.71, up 5.56% from its previous closing price of $1.62. In other words, the price has increased by $5.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.17 million shares were traded. ENGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2313 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.63.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ENGS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 0.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENGS now has a Market Capitalization of 24432242 and an Enterprise Value of 26583690. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.857 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENGS has reached a high of $12.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -74.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -62.77%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ENGS traded 702.23K shares on average per day over the past three months and 2395690 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.32M. Insiders hold about 90.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.94% stake in the company. Shares short for ENGS as of 1761868800 were 30797 with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 1759190400 on 113182. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30797 and a Short% of Float of 0.69.