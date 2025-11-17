Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO)

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.19 million shares were traded. FLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.5499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FLO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 143.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.47 and its Current Ratio is at 0.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on July 10, 2024, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On March 01, 2024, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $24.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Sell to Hold on March 03, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 25 ’25 when McMullian Ryals sold 350,000 shares for $12.82 per share. The transaction valued at 4,488,750 led to the insider holds 1,231,380 shares of the business.

Cox Cindy sold 3,600 shares of FLO for $54,000 on Sep 09 ’25. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 16,994 shares after completing the transaction at $15.00 per share. On May 27 ’25, another insider, DEESE GEORGE E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $16.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 101,039 and bolstered with 2,004,990 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLO now has a Market Capitalization of 2405319936 and an Enterprise Value of 3368158720. As of this moment, Flowers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.656 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.706.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FLO is 0.32, which has changed by -0.4808569 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FLO has reached a high of $23.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.21%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FLO traded 3.97M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4544700 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 211.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.84M. Insiders hold about 7.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.55% stake in the company. Shares short for FLO as of 1761868800 were 18890629 with a Short Ratio of 4.75, compared to 1759190400 on 18343040. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18890629 and a Short% of Float of 11.450000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.975, FLO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.98. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.085601404. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.96. The current Payout Ratio is 81.22% for FLO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-06-20 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO) is currently being evaluated by 6.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.06 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $1.23B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.23B to a low estimate of $1.23B. As of. The current estimate, Flowers Foods, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.11BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.58B. There is a high estimate of $1.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.57B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.1BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.26B and the low estimate is $5.15B.