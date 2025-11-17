Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Lightbridge Corp (LTBR)

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Lightbridge Corp’s stock clocked out at $17.86, down -0.56% from its previous closing price of $17.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.33 million shares were traded. LTBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.923 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.8.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LTBR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 99.11 and its Current Ratio is at 99.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Chakraborty Sweta sold 1,948 shares for $26.73 per share. The transaction valued at 52,070 led to the insider holds 43,501 shares of the business.

GRAE SETH sold 32,296 shares of LTBR for $906,549 on Oct 15 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 753,316 shares after completing the transaction at $28.07 per share. On Oct 13 ’25, another insider, GRAE SETH, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 20,600 shares for $26.01 each. As a result, the insider received 535,806 and left with 753,316 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LTBR now has a Market Capitalization of 581389248 and an Enterprise Value of 424821952.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LTBR is 1.92, which has changed by 1.7019668 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LTBR has reached a high of $31.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.77%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LTBR traded 2.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1627270 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.48M. Insiders hold about 5.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.83% stake in the company. Shares short for LTBR as of 1761868800 were 2958363 with a Short Ratio of 1.45, compared to 1759190400 on 3395950. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2958363 and a Short% of Float of 9.8000005.