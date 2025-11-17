Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Pool Corporation (POOL)

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Pool Corporation’s stock clocked out at $242.32, down -1.47% from its previous closing price of $245.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. POOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $246.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $241.9.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of POOL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 70.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.87 and its Current Ratio is at 2.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 ’25 when NEIL JENNIFER M sold 1,223 shares for $315.00 per share. The transaction valued at 385,245 led to the insider holds 9,667 shares of the business.

NEIL JENNIFER M bought 1,223 shares of POOL for $385,245 on Mar 31 ’25. On Feb 25 ’25, another insider, PEREZ DE LA MESA MANUEL J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 27,500 shares for $348.41 each. As a result, the insider received 9,581,250 and left with 62,577 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, POOL now has a Market Capitalization of 9160766464 and an Enterprise Value of 10287709184. As of this moment, Pool’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.943 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.148.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for POOL is 1.23, which has changed by -0.3284558 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, POOL has reached a high of $395.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $242.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.73%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that POOL traded 636.84K shares on average per day over the past three months and 981120 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.09M. Insiders hold about 3.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.43% stake in the company. Shares short for POOL as of 1761868800 were 3524755 with a Short Ratio of 5.53, compared to 1759190400 on 3039555. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3524755 and a Short% of Float of 11.16.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.9, POOL has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.95. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.019924369. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.07. The current Payout Ratio is 41.58% for POOL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-09-13 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.48, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.94 and $10.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.85. EPS for the following year is $11.58, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $11.75 and $11.36.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $999.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $991M. As of. The current estimate, Pool Corporation’s year-ago sales were $987.48MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.09B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.31BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.56B and the low estimate is $5.43B.

