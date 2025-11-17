Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Tempus AI Inc (TEM)

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Tempus AI Inc’s stock clocked out at $68.48, up 0.79% from its previous closing price of $67.94. In other words, the price has increased by $0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.27 million shares were traded. TEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.6701.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TEM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.12 and its Current Ratio is at 3.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.61.

On October 20, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $110.

On September 02, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $90.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on September 02, 2025, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Doudna Jennifer A sold 1,926 shares for $71.45 per share. The transaction valued at 137,613 led to the insider holds 24,628 shares of the business.

JENNIFER DOUDNA bought 3,852 shares of TEM for $276,497 on Nov 11 ’25. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Fukushima Ryan, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $89.03 each. As a result, the insider received 445,160 and left with 125,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEM now has a Market Capitalization of 12087019520 and an Enterprise Value of 12759272448. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.544 whereas that against EBITDA is -74.805.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TEM is 5.22, which has changed by 0.26674068 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TEM has reached a high of $104.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.90%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TEM traded 8.64M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7319310 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 172.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.91M. Insiders hold about 43.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.04% stake in the company. Shares short for TEM as of 1761868800 were 21312329 with a Short Ratio of 2.47, compared to 1759190400 on 23836724. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21312329 and a Short% of Float of 16.09.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 8.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Tempus AI Inc (TEM) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $0.0 and -$2.09.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $360.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $361M to a low estimate of $357.3M. As of. The current estimate, Tempus AI Inc’s year-ago sales were $200.68MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $341.18M. There is a high estimate of $372M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $314.8M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $693.4MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.63B and the low estimate is $1.54B.