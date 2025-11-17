Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL)

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL) was $6.18 for the day, down -0.80% from the previous closing price of $6.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.7 million shares were traded. AXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.065.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AXL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.43 and its Current Ratio is at 1.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.73.

On August 21, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $6.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 14, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXL now has a Market Capitalization of 739478720 and an Enterprise Value of 2758243840. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.473 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.888.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AXL is 1.57, which has changed by -0.0016155243 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AXL has reached a high of $7.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.63%.

Shares Statistics:

AXL traded an average of 3.61M shares per day over the past three months and 3823300 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.97M. Insiders hold about 6.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 131.17% stake in the company. Shares short for AXL as of 1761868800 were 27113210 with a Short Ratio of 7.52, compared to 1759190400 on 26154789. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27113210 and a Short% of Float of 32.689997999999996.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) is a result of the insights provided by 5.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.37B. As of. The current estimate, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.38BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B. There is a high estimate of $1.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.44B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.12BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.13B and the low estimate is $5.75B.