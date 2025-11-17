Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. GRWG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.675 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GRWG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.44 and its Current Ratio is at 3.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

On May 10, 2023, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $4.25 to $4.75.

Alliance Global Partners Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Lampert Darren sold 70,280 shares for $1.74 per share. The transaction valued at 122,287 led to the insider holds 1,708,242 shares of the business.

Lampert Darren sold 56,540 shares of GRWG for $91,029 on Nov 13 ’25. The CEO now owns 1,651,702 shares after completing the transaction at $1.61 per share. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, Lampert Darren, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 56,540 shares for $1.61 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRWG now has a Market Capitalization of 98741680 and an Enterprise Value of 82348680. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.51 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.629.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GRWG is 2.38, which has changed by -0.057142854 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GRWG has reached a high of $2.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.99%.

Shares Statistics:

GRWG traded an average of 630.02K shares per day over the past three months and 687850 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.65M. Insiders hold about 8.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.68% stake in the company. Shares short for GRWG as of 1761868800 were 1423894 with a Short Ratio of 2.26, compared to 1759190400 on 1431148. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1423894 and a Short% of Float of 2.5700000000000003.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) is currently being evaluated by 1 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.06M to a low estimate of $39.72M. As of. The current estimate, GrowGeneration Corp’s year-ago sales were $37.44MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.84M. There is a high estimate of $36.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.84M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRWG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $163.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $163.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $163.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $188.87MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $164.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $168.7M and the low estimate is $159.85M.