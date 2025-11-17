Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for nLIGHT Inc (LASR)

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of nLIGHT Inc (NASDAQ: LASR) was $30.5 for the day, up 0.49% from the previous closing price of $30.35. In other words, the price has increased by $0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.09 million shares were traded. LASR stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.1332 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LASR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.36 and its Current Ratio is at 5.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

On May 09, 2025, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $14.

On October 03, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.50.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on October 03, 2024, with a $15.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when LINK RAYMOND A sold 12,560 shares for $35.33 per share. The transaction valued at 443,745 led to the insider holds 102,576 shares of the business.

LINK RAYMOND A bought 12,560 shares of LASR for $443,742 on Nov 11 ’25. On Sep 18 ’25, another insider, Keeney Scott H, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 62,507 shares for $30.99 each. As a result, the insider received 1,936,784 and left with 2,319,038 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LASR now has a Market Capitalization of 1548973184 and an Enterprise Value of 1464490240. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.437 whereas that against EBITDA is -55.652.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LASR is 2.35, which has changed by 1.924257 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LASR has reached a high of $38.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.83%.

Shares Statistics:

LASR traded an average of 849.61K shares per day over the past three months and 1068200 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.85M. Insiders hold about 7.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.01% stake in the company. Shares short for LASR as of 1761868800 were 2562165 with a Short Ratio of 3.02, compared to 1759190400 on 2107101. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2562165 and a Short% of Float of 5.2299999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 7.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of nLIGHT Inc (LASR) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $77.1M to a low estimate of $72.33M. As of. The current estimate, nLIGHT Inc’s year-ago sales were $47.38MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.66M. There is a high estimate of $79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.53M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LASR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $257.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $252.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $255.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $198.55MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $284.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $326.5M and the low estimate is $264.54M.

