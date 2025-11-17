Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) was $9.93 for the day, down -2.46% from the previous closing price of $10.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. PRTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.93.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRTA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.61 and its Current Ratio is at 6.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 ’25 when EcoR1 Capital, LLC sold 3,317,938 shares for $8.36 per share. The transaction valued at 27,744,929 led to the insider holds 8,266,342 shares of the business.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC sold 1,984,053 shares of PRTA for $15,164,712 on May 06 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 5,304,596 shares after completing the transaction at $7.64 per share. On May 05 ’25, another insider, EcoR1 Capital, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 977,693 shares for $8.11 each. As a result, the insider received 7,930,166 and left with 7,288,649 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRTA now has a Market Capitalization of 546887744 and an Enterprise Value of 212770720. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 45.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.053 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.961.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRTA is -0.09, which has changed by -0.2649889 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRTA has reached a high of $17.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.00%.

Shares Statistics:

PRTA traded an average of 760.03K shares per day over the past three months and 640250 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.47M. Insiders hold about 19.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.33% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTA as of 1761868800 were 4144115 with a Short Ratio of 5.45, compared to 1759190400 on 3845694. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4144115 and a Short% of Float of 9.1800004.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.52 and -$4.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.55. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.8 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $135.16M